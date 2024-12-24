PIASA - Between his academics and his athletics, Wyatt Lahr has an impressive resume already.

For his hard work, Wyatt Lahr is a Student of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Lahr is a junior at Southwestern, where he plays on the soccer team. He loves practicing and collaborating with his teammates. Even when he’s not practicing for the team, he spends a lot of his free time playing soccer or running drills so he’ll be better prepared for the next season.

Being a student athlete requires determination, a strong work ethic and a lot of focus, but Lahr makes it look easy. He has managed to maintain straight As, of which he is very proud. He devotes the time and effort needed to make sure his schoolwork is top-notch, and it has paid off.

When he’s not practicing for soccer or studying to keep up his grades, Lahr can be found building Legos. He is also about to begin the college search, as he has big dreams for after high school.

“[I plan to] go to college and become a CPA,” Lahr said.

His teachers and loved ones know that he has the ability to accomplish whatever he puts his mind to. They’ll be cheering him on just like they root for him on the soccer field.

Congratulations to Wyatt for this recognition from Southwestern High School!

