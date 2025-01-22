Southwestern High School Releases Semester 1 2024-2025 High Honor, Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BRIGHTON - The following are the High Honor Roll and Honor Roll lists for Southwestern High School’s 1st semester of the 2024-2025 academic year: HIGH HONOR ROLL Senior Class of 2025 High Honor Roll List for Semester 1 Cadence Ater, Ike Austin, Lainie Behrends, Regan Beilsmith, Ian Brantley, Gracie Darr, Madison Fenstermaker, Hailey Gula, Alexis Harrop, Addison Jeffers, Kori Laubscher, Ryan Lowis, Nicholas McGee, Ava Pulley, Anneliese Shatley, Haleigh Sinclair, Sydney Valdes, Piper Voorhees, Danni Wehmeyer Junior Class of 2026 High Honor Roll List for Semester 1 Gage Alexander, Ava Ballard, Bram Beuttel, Taylor Cairns, Lucy Childress, Madelyn Egelhoff, Madelyn Gordon, Wyatt Lahr, Kinley Lucas, Christian Ruyle, Olivia Schneider, Alyssa Schuchman, Dalton Scott, Isabella Snyder, Amelia Walden, Vivian Zurheide Sophomore Class of 2027 High Honor Roll List for Semester 1 Briann Anderson, Jaden Basnett, Reed Campbell, Nathaniel Clendenen, Madalyn Dugan, Caden Ely, Raylee Garrett, Abbigail Gray, Annabelle Gray, Jayda Hancock, Trent hanks, Alivia Harrop, Gabriel Howard, Drake Julian, Arabella Klug, Kaden Matuska, Trinity McQuay, Knox Miller, Ellie Myette, Cason Robinson, Keeley Shoemaker, Blakley Taylor, Addy Walden Freshman Class of 2028 High Honor Roll List for Semester 1 Article continues after sponsor message Chandler Adams, Olivia Alward, Eva Bonnell, Kaylin Broyles, Erin Burdick, Peyton Clothier, Madilynn Davis, Brianna Fogle, Emmalyn Funk, Rylee Hart, Lydia Klohr, John Kunz, Allyson Martin, Hannah Mary, Taytum Porter, Addison Ross HONOR ROLL Senior Class of 2025 Honor Roll List for Semester 1 Sydney Armstrong, Maizie Ball, Blake Belangee, Cali Bolin, Makenzie Cottingham, Mason Cougill, Chelsea Cruse, Logan Custer, Dylan Delong, Kyle Foss, Aaron Gunning, Ashlynn Hall, Jonah Harper, Caden Huber, Ella Kadell, Kenneth Lehr III, Hannah McQuay, Elizabeth Milford, Isaiah Myette, Noel Ottwell, Nicholas Ragsdale, Aiyanna Randolph, Emily Raymer, Matthew Ready, Braden Scifres, Grace Smith, Addison Strohbeck, Sahara Ward Junior Class of 2026 Honor Roll List for Semester 1 Jillian Adams, Gus Arnold, Ava Bacon, Levi Brantley, Alivia Cecchini, Bryce Conner, Parker Dempsey, Aidan Fogle, Jennfier Goodbrake, Josie Hagen, Korbyn Jackson, Wyatt Johnson, Samuel Kahl, Katelyn Lair, Miranda Lenger, Eva Lomelino, Skylar McDaniels, Alexis Partney, Adrian Reno, Klaire Roberts, Evan Robinson, Paull Russell, Josephine Scott, Brianna Smith, Maci Timpe, Audrey Vollintine, Addison Wieckhorst, Peyton Yost Sophomore Class of 2027 Honor Roll List for Semester 1 Kelsey Behrends, Sydney Dwiggins, Tucker Emde, Darcee Ezell, Addison Gaffney, Bailey Gamboe, Layla Gondran, Noel Gray, Claire Meininger, Kaylynn Mitchell, Sophia Morgan, Noah Randolph, Korban Richardson, Trevor Rodney, Chase Seets, Hope Seymour, Abby Spangler, Thor Springman, Milla Tarkington, Sierra Trunnell, Calli Valdes, Adelyn Williamson, Braydon Wolff Freshman Class of 2028 Honor Roll List for Semester 1 Evan Brooks, Jillian Bunt, Olivia Button, Lucas Coggins, Isabella Conner, Alex Darr, Elaina Devaisher, Rachael Dierking, Baya Faulkner-Fairfax, Ian Gwillim, Anthony Hall, Alexis Hart, Chloe Holden, Jacoby Ironwing, Chase Lahr, Noah Lavey, Maci Lloyd, Rebecca Raymond, Kaidyn Rowe, Sophia Sykes, Shelby Valdes, Carter Watson, Grace Williams More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending