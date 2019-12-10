Southwestern High School Releases Illinois State Scholars List
December 10, 2019 9:54 AM
Southwestern High School announced its Illinois State Scholars list today.
The students are as follows:
Left to right in the photo: Alyssa Juliano, Sarah Rutledge, Elizabeth Lowis, Layla Ward, Deven Nasso, Kyler Seyfried, Mayci Wilderman, Gabrielle Emmons, Rachel Watson, Morgan Douglas, and Averi Corby.