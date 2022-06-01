Southwestern High School High Honor/Honor Roll Students For Semester 2 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PIASA - Piasa Southwestern High School has announced the Honor Roll list for the 2nd semester. It is separated by grade. HIGH HONOR ROLL Senior Class of 2022 High Honor Roll List for Semester 2 Olivia Ahlemeyer, Tanner Albrecht, Thomas Albrecht, AmyDee Bachman, Jelsumina Biciocchi, Laini Bock, Dale Brandon, Joshua Eddington, Joshua Goff, Alexandria Goss, Grace Greenwell, Mackenzie Hampsey, Whitney Keith, Kayla LeMarr, Haileigh Lenger, Emily Lowis, Hannah Nixon, Quinn Owens, Kayla Rudolph, Ashton Seniker, Callie Stormer, Riley Tucker, Levi Unverzagt, Abby Van Doren, Megan Webb, Laina Wilderman Article continues after sponsor message Junior Class of 2023 High Honor Roll List for Semester 2 Brandon Adams, Timothy Alexander-Roberts, Jillian Beilsmith, Miraina Biciocchi, Hank Bouillon, Madison Bryant, Cassie Christian, Olivia Cody, Rylee Crane, Macaylin Day, Mason Day, Kennedy Dempsey, Casey Dugan, Melanie Goff, Audrey Gordon, Vance Hake, Madyson Henderson, Tyson Kahl, Samuel Marshall, Ryan Raymond, Taylor Richey, Blythe Roloff, Gracie Schneider, Benjamin Thompson, Corbin Tutterow, Jaron Whipps Sophomore Class of 2024 High Honor Roll List for Semester 2 Garrett Beuttel, Samantha Brewer, Caden Bunting, Rocky Darr, Kyle Duitsman, Lola Francis, Cassidy Gaither, Trenton Goodbrake, Adam Hale, Elizabeth Lambert, Allyson Mann, Marcus Payne, Aubrey Reno, Zachary Rue, Hope Seniker, Madison Seymour, McKenzie Stanton, Avenelle Tennill, Jeremy Webb, Audrey Wright Freshman Class of 2025 Honor Roll List for Semester 2 Cadence Ater, Greyson Brewer, Landon Brueggeman, Mason Cougill, Kyle Foss, Layla Hall, Kaylin Holtorf, Addison Jeffers, Kaitlynn Kemna, Nicholas McGee, Elizabeth Milford, Grace Smith, Sydney Valdes, Miles Wilmer More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending