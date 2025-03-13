PIASA - Southwestern High School recently received official notice that multiple students had been selected as the 2025-26 Illinois State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement.

The students are as follows:

Ike Austin

Lainie Behrends

Reagan Beilsmith

Ian Brantley

Gracie Darr

Ava Pulley

Piper Voorhees

If you have Illinois State Scholars from your school you wish to have published, e-mail news@riverbender.com with the names and a photo.