Southwestern High School Celebrates Seven Illinois State Scholars
PIASA - Southwestern High School recently received official notice that multiple students had been selected as the 2025-26 Illinois State Scholars for their outstanding academic achievement.
The students are as follows:
Ike Austin
Lainie Behrends
Reagan Beilsmith
Ian Brantley
Gracie Darr
Ava Pulley
Piper Voorhees
If you have Illinois State Scholars from your school you wish to have published, e-mail news@riverbender.com with the names and a photo.