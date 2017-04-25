PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 14, PANA 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern put up seven runs each in the second and fourth innings Monday to take a 14-0 South Central Conference win over the Panthers at home; Southwestern evened its mark at 8-8 on the year.

Mallory Novack went 2-for-3 for Piasa with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored, with Molly Novack 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, Mayci Wilderman 2-for-3 with a double and triple, four RBIs and two runs scored, Emily Wolff 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Bailee Nixon 1-for-3 with a RBI. Nixon also got the win, striking out six.

Southwestern visits Vandalia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then hosts Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Friday and takes on Hardin-Calhoun at 10 a.m. Saturday at home.

