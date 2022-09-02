PIASA - After a 26-14 win over Staunton/Bunker Hill on the road to begin their season, the Southwestern Piasa Birds football team came up short in their home opener Friday night. They were defeated by a score of 26-9 by Virden North Mac.

The Piasa Birds took the lead after a made field goal halfway through the first quarter but wouldn’t hold that lead for very long. North Mac came right back down the field to score a touchdown but missed the extra point.

They would score again with another TD to end the first quarter and take a 12-3 lead.

They had the ball again and it didn’t take long before Reed Lewis scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion North Mac led 20-3.

Piasa’s only touchdown came with under a minute in the first half. Greyson Brewer ran in the five-yard touchdown to make it 20-9. The Piasa Birds missed the PAT so that’s how it would stay heading into halftime.

The teams swapped possession numerous times before North Mac would score again. They did so halfway through the fourth quarter when Kaden Brown completed a touchdown pass. They went for the two-point conversion but failed this time around. They still led 26-9 which is how things would eventually end up.

Southwestern QB Hunter Newell had 10 completions on 25 attempts good for 128 yards.

Sophomore Greyson Brewer led the team in yardage with 78 rushing. The team combined for 113 yards rushing and 136 receiving for a total of 249 yards.

That wasn’t enough and now Southwestern drops to 1-1 on the season. They’ll look to regroup next Friday when they host Litchfield/Mt. Olive at 7 p.m.

