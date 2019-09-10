PIASA - Southwestern met a strong Greenville football squad this past Friday night at home and lost 42-12, but showed promise for the future.

The Piasa Birds have a young team with only five seniors, but the younger talent is working hard and will do nothing but improve, head coach Pat Keith said.

Blake Funk rushed 13 times for 68 yards for Southwestern and Sam Wolff carried 9 times for 19 yards and scored on a 3-yard touchdown.

Southwestern plays again Friday night at Litchfield.

“We didn’t capitalize on a lot of defensive plays,” Southwestern head coach Pat Keith said. “It was a loss but a step forward. We only have five seniors and a lot of guys on the roster are pretty young. We just keep working to get better and improve. We have low numbers but the kids are working hard. We have some good opportunity to look at film. Litchfield and Gillespie two tough teams coming up. Our conference is tough.”

