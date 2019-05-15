PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: A nine-run first inning was enough to lift Southwestern over East Alton-Wood River in IHSA girls regional play.

Bailee Sorgea had two hits and three RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Megan Bailey had a hit and two RBIs, Molly Novack had hit and an RBI, and both Mayci Wilderman and Bri Roloff had a hit each.

Macy Flanigan, Kayla Aligholi and Dekoda Weldon had the three Oiler hits, with Weldon having the only RBI.

Bailee Nixon struck out 11 for Southwestern.

Southwestern Blanks Oilers 11-0 in Game Prior to Regional

Southwestern pounded the ball in an 11-0 win over East Alton-Wood River at Piasa this past Tuesday.

Along with the strong hitting, Sydney Baumgartner continued her dominance on the mound for the Piasa Birds, tossing a three-hitter.

Adrianna Ulrich, Caitlin Lemond and Kayla Aligholi had the Oilers’ hits.

Megan Bailey had three hits for the Piasa Birds, and three girls - Bailee Nixon, Baumgartner and Bailee Sorgea each had two hits for Southwestern.

The Piasa Birds’ head softball coach Peg Mitchell said her team continues to take things one inning and one game at a time and when a team does that, good things happen.

