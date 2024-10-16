EDWARDSVILLE – O’Fallon High School's Ellie Bush claimed the title of individual champion at the Southwestern Conference Cross Country Meet, held at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville’s Mud Mountain Course on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Bush completed the race with a time of 18:48.80, securing first place in a very competitive field.

The victory comes after a strong start to the season for Bush, who finished fourth at the Granite City Invitational on Sept. 9, 2024, with a time of 17:34.10. Her performance at that event showcased her potential in a challenging race.

Last year, Bush demonstrated her versatility as an athlete, recording impressive times in track and field of 2:22.46 in the 800 meters, 5:14.33 in the 1,600 meters, and 11:06.45 in the 3,200 meters for the Panthers.

As the postseason approaches, expectations remain high for Bush as she looks to build on her success in cross country and track.