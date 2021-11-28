ROXANA HOOPSGIVING TOURNAMENT

SATURDAY



PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 53, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 44: On the final day of the inaugural Roxana Hoopsgiving Tournament, Southwestern used a 9-3 third quarter run to defeat EAWR.

The Piasa Birds led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, 28-26 at halftime, then extended its lead to 37-29 after three quarters and outscored the Oilers in the fourth quarter 16-15 to take the win.

Carson Cooley led Southwestern with 19 points, while Hank Bouillon had 10 points, Lane Gage came up with nine points, Collin Robinson scored five points, Quinten Strohbeck had four points and both Rocky Darr and David Watkins each had three points.

The Birds are now 2-2, while EAWR goes to 1-3.

FRIDAY

Article continues after sponsor message

KIPP ACADEMY (ST. LOUIS) 70, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 37: KIPP Academy led wire-to-wire in defeating Southwestern in another game of the Hoopsgiving tournament.

The Wolves led 15-12 after one quarter, then took a 37-21 lead at halftime, extended it to 61-30 after three quarters and outscored the Piasa Birds 9-7 in the final quarter to take the win.

Hank Bouillon led Southwestern with 10 points, while Quinten Strohbeck had nine points, Carson Cooley had eight points, Lane Gage and Ian Brantley both scored three points and Collin Robinson and David Watkins each had two points apiece.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

ROXANA HOOPSGIVING CLASSIC

CENTRALIA 72, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 23: Centralia led all the way through in their win over Southwestern in the Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic.

Carson Cooley led the Piasa Birds with 10 points, while Quentin Strohbeck had six points, Hank Bouillon had three points, David Watkins scored two points and both Lane Gage and Greyson Brewer each had a single point

More like this: