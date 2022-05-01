PIASA - Piasa Southwestern, Carrollton and Bunker Hill athletes had good performances at the Bert Trump Relays, held Tuesday afternoon at Southwestern.

In the boys meet, the Piasa Birds won the meet with 71 points, with Rushville-Industry coming in second with 66 points, Greenfield Northwestern was third with 64 points, Waverly came in fourth with 54 points, Pleasant Hill was fifth with 22 points, the Hawks came in sixth with 21 points, SIUE Charter of East St. Louis was seventh with 16 points, Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Virden North Mac tied for eighth with 13 points each, Bunker Hill came in 10th with 10 points, Virginia was 11th with seven points and Winchester West Central was 12th with five points.

Rushville-Industry won the girls meet with 76 points, with West Central second at 62 points, the Tigers came in third with 60 points, Routt came in fourth with 58 points, the Hawks came in fifth with 38 points, Waverly was sixth with 31 points, Southwestern was seventh with 23 points, North Mac finished eighth with 16 points, ninth place went to Bunker Hill with four points and Virginia was 10th with two points.

In the boys meet, Rushville-Industry won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 46,7 seconds, with the Piasa Birds second at 46.8 seconds and SIUE Charter came in fourth at 49.7 seconds. Southwestern won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:41.3, with Carrollton having a time of 2:06.2. The Birds then took the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:54.7, with the Hawks coming in sixth at 5:22.6. Southwestern also took the 4x800 meter relay, coming in at 10:24.3.

n the first sprint medley relay with the first two legs being 100 meters each, the third leg at 200 meters and the final leg 400 meters, the Birds won with a time of 1:45.2, while SIUE Charter was fourth at 1:49.5, the Minutemen came in seventh at 1:54.6 and the Hawks came in at 2:13.6. The second sprit medley relay, with the first two legs 200 meters each, the third leg 400 meters and the anchor leg 800 meters, Rushville-Industry won the race with a time of 3:51.6, with Bunker Hill coming in fourth at 4:14.2, Southwestern was fifth at 4:23.9 and Carrollton had a time of 5:15.5. In the 110 meter shuttle hurdles race, the Vipers won at 1:13.3, while the Birds were third at 1:18.7.

In the shot put, Willie Gilmore of Carrollton won with a throw of 42 feet, four-and-one-half inches, with teammate Matt Beiermann placing fourth at 36 feet, nine-and-a-half inches, David Watkins of Southwestern was sixth with a toss of 35 feet, six inches, Gilmore then took the discus throw with a toss of 128 feet, six inches, with Beiermann second at 124 feet, three inches and Grant Burch of the Minutemen was sixth at 103 feet, one inch. Brayden Colwell and Noah Lyons of Waverly tied for first in the high jump, both going over at five feet, eight inches, with the Birds' Lane Gage coming in third at five feet even and teammate Trevor White tied for fourth with Jacob Bickel of North Mac and Caleb Albracht of Northwestern, all going over at four feet, 10 inches.

Charles Shaw of SIUE Charter won the long jump, going 18 feet, 10 inches, with the Birds' Ryan Mandorca coming in eighth at 15 feet, 11 inches. Tyler Bickerman of Rushville-Industry won the triple jump with a distance of 37 feet, eight inches.

In the girls meet, the Tigers won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 55.0 seconds, with the Piasa Birds fifth at 58.8 seconds. In the 4x200 meter relay, West Central won the race with a time of 1:58.0, with Southwestern coming in fifth at 2:04.8. West Central also won the 4x400 meter relay, coming in at 4:38.8, with the Birds coming in fourth at 4:55.7. In the 4x800 meter relay, West Central won its third relay race with a time of 11:27.7, while Southwestern came in fifth at 14:41.7.

The Hawks won the first sprint medley relay, coming in at 2:09.6, with Southwestern coming in sixth at 2:27.1 and Bunker Hill seventh at 2:28.7. West Central won the second sprint medley relay with a time of 4:55.4, with Carrollton second at 5:03.9, Bunker Hill fourth at 5:41.1 and Southwestern came in at 6:30.1. Carrollton won the 100 meter shuttle hurdles relay with a time of 1:23.0, with Southwestern coming in fifth at 1:27.9.

In the shot put, Aubrey Sorrell of Rushville-Industry won with a throw of 31 feet, 11 inches, with Abby Flowers of the Hawks placing third at 28 feet, nine inches and Southwestern's Allie Goss was fourth at 27 feet, eight-and-a-half inches. The discus throw was won by Northwestern's Alexis Pohlman at 101 feet, three inches, while Eden Copelin of Waverly won the high jump, going over at four feet, 11 inches, with Southwestern's Layla Hall finishing in a five-way tie for sixth at a height of four feet, four inches.

In the long jump, Emma Terwische of Routt won with a leap of 14 feet, three inches, with the Birds' Megan Stewart coming in eighth, going 12 feet, one inch. In the triple jump, Terwische won with a distance of 31 feet, eight inches, while AmyDee Bachman of the Birds came in fourth at 28 feet, 10 inches, Carrollton's Harper Darr was fifth at 28 feet, six inches and teammate Calie Field was eighth at 26 feet, seven inches.

