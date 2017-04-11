PIASA - Southwestern’s boys track team is strong this year in not only field events, but also in sprints and relays.

The Piasa Birds dominated a recent meet at home against Carrollton, Greenfield, Bunker Hill, Charter and Pleasant Hill, posting 190 points. Carrollton was next with 121 points, then Greenfield (91) and Bunker Hill (46).

“We had another great meet at home,” Southwestern head boys track coach Aaron Fricke said. “Our 4 x 400 has not a race yet this season. We took first in many of the events and had a good number of our athletes placing. It is just have a great well-rounded group of athletes, and it seems like we have a lot of selfless individuals willing to do whatever event they can to help the team.”

Fricke said one of the most impressive performances was by E.J. Kahl, winning the 100, 200 and 400.

“E.J. is a fantastic athlete and our best sprinter and very impressive for a sophomore,” Fricke said.

Aaron Tutterow and Caden Bohn were double winners for the Birds.

“Tutterow and Bohn both had great performances,” Fricke said.

Winners for Southwestern were:

E.J. Kahl was first in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes with times of 11.1, 23.1 and 56.6.

Justin Bailey won in the pole vault (10-0).

The 4 x 400 relay of Caden Heyen, Haydn Nixon, Michael Nolte and Justin Bailey captured first with a time of 3:59.

Nixon won the high jump (5-8).

Tutterow won the 110 high hurdles (16.8) and 300 low hurdles (46.1)

Article continues after sponsor message

Caden Bohn won the 800 (2:19) and 1,600 (4:56).

Carrollton winners were:

Wade Prough was first in the long jump (18-9.75) and triple jump (36-3).

Rice in the discus (113-2)

The Hawks’ 4 x 100 relay (48.7)

Greenfield winners were:

Foiles in the shot put (46-2)

The Tigers’ 4 x 800 relay (11:13)

Bunker Hill winners were:

Wilkinson in the 3,200 (12.32)

More like this: