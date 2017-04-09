Southwestern baseball takes two in doubleheader against Calhoun Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. HARDIN - Piasa Southwestern swept Hardin-Calhoun in a doubleheader in Hardin Saturday, the Piasa Birds taking 4-2 and 7-2 wins over the Warriors; Southwestern improved to 5-5 on the year; Calhoun dropped to 9-6.



Dakotah Corby went 4-for-4 with a run scored for Piasa in the opener while Eddie Bolin was 2-for-4 and Jacob Simmons was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs; Dalton Cummings also doubled for Southwestern. Easton Clark was 2-for-4 for the Warriors while Reese Friedel went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored and Connor Gilman was 2-for-4. Brock Seymour got the win, going the distance while fanning five; A.J. Hillen took the loss, striking out one.



In the nightcap, Corby led the way for the Birds with a 3-for-3 game with a double, RBI and two runs scored; Luke Golike was 2-for-5 with a RBI and Seymour was 2-for-2 with a run scored; Brandon Baalman, Drew Baalman, Clark and Friedel each had hits for the Warriors, with Brandon Baalman and Friedel each getting RBIs. Bolin got the win, striking out six, while Friedel took the loss, fanning five.



Calhoun hosts Pleasant Hill at 4:30 p.m. Monday and North Greene at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Southwestern is at Lebanon at 4:30 p.m. Monday, then meets Civic Memorial at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.