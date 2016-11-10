BRIGHTON - Southwestern High School baseball/basketball star senior Collin Baumgartner signed with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville baseball on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.

Collin’s mother, Kristie, father, Steve, his sister, Sydney, and other friends, family, coaches along with school administrators were present for the singing.

Collin said he is really excited to commit to SIUE.

“After considering several other offers over the summer, SIUE quickly became my first choice,” he said.

“I think Coach (Sean) Lyons really has a great vision for the SIUE baseball program and I am looking forward to being a part of it. His excitement and enthusiasm was a pretty big factor in my decision.”

Collin said he couldn’t thank his Southwestern High School baseball coach Brian Hanslow enough for his instruction and overall guidance.

“I am thankful to Coach Hanslow for all of his support during high school,” Collin said. “He's a big part of why I love the game of baseball.”

