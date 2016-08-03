EAST ALTON — The 2016 fundraising campaign for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis will kick off on Thursday, September 1 with a “Bring Home the Gold” Olympic-themed event.

Registration is available online at helpingpeople.org/swid2016. Tickets cost $30 per person or $240 for a table of eight. The event will have food, a cash bar, entertainment and networking opportunities with local business and community leaders. All proceeds from the event benefit United Way of Greater St. Louis.

What: Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis

2016 Campaign Kickoff

Where: Lewis and Clark Community College – N.O. Nelson Campus

600 Troy Road

Edwardsville, IL 62025

When: Thursday, September 1, 2016

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division serves the counties of Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun and helped more than 180,000 people last year.

For more information about the event, contact United Way at 618-258-9800.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

