EAST ALTON — Cindy Smalley, director of marketing and communications of Cope Plastics, has been named the 2017 campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division serves the counties of Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, helping nearly 200,000 people within this area each year. United Way of Greater St. Louis’s annual fundraising campaign supports 38 local health and human service organizations in the Southwest Illinois Division.

“I am very excited and honored to serve as this year’s Southwest Illinois Division campaign chair and look forward to working with the other campaign team members and volunteers,” said Smalley. “United Way serves the people who live and work in our communities. Its mission of helping people, with a variety of needs such as food, shelter, education, senior assistance and emergency aid, is vital to creating a stronger Southwest Illinois and St. Louis region.”

A long-time supporter of United Way, Smalley previously served as campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division in 2012. Additionally, she is a member of the United Way – Southwest Illinois Division’s auxiliary board, executive committee and events committee, and has been a volunteer for United Way’s allocations panel since 2005. She also serves as the employee campaign coordinator for Cope Plastic’s annual United Way campaign.

Smalley began her career with Cope Plastics and has served with the company in a variety of roles for more than 30 years. In 2011, she was named director of marketing and communications. She serves on the board for RiverBend Head Start and Family Services and the Delta Dental Foundation and volunteers with the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Friends of Kids with Cancer and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois.

“Cindy’s generosity and passion for United Way’s mission and for the southwest Illinois community is incredible and we are grateful for her leadership and support of our work,” said Maura Wuellner, director of the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis. “I’m confident that she will once again lead our efforts in another successful campaign to help people live their best possible lives.”

In 2016, the Southwest Illinois Division campaign raised $1.75 million. Regionally, United Way of Greater St. Louis raised a total of $75 million, its most successful campaign to date.

Michael Neidorff, president, CEO and chairman of Centene Corporation, and Mark Burkhart, managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate, will serve as co-chairs of the 2017 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

