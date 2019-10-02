EAST ALTON — The Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis announced its 2019 campaign goal of $1,565,000. Dr. Aaron Omotola, of BJCMG Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, is serving as the 2019 Southwest Illinois Division campaign chair.

“United Way has such a big impact in our community – where we work, live and send our kids to school – and supports so many organizations and services that help people live healthier, safer and more productively," said Dr. Omotola. “We have such a caring and generous community, especially when it comes to helping each other, so I’m calling on everyone to join me in supporting this important cause for our neighbors and friends in need.”

Last year, United Way of Greater St. Louis and 135 of its partner agencies helped more than 314,000 people in Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair Counties in Illinois. Through the Southwest Illinois Division, United Way helped more than 160,000 people in Madison, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun Counties in 2018.

Tim Wentworth, president of Express Scripts and Cigna Health Services, and Greg Smith, chairman of Husch Blackwell, who are serving as this year’s United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign chairs, recently announced an overall community goal of $76.25 million.

“Whether it’s giving a young person the tools to prepare for college, providing hot meals and companionship to homebound seniors, or helping mothers and fathers find employment, United Way is critical to creating a stronger and healthier St. Louis region,” Wentworth said.

United Way invests more than $1 million each week into the region to create a solid foundation for a good quality of life. Last year, the community raised more than $76 million through United Way’s campaign.

The campaign runs from now through early November. To make a donation to United Way of Greater St. Louis, visit HelpingPeople.org/Give.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

