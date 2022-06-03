Southwest Illinois Celebrates Epic Food Month Throughout June
ALTON - Back by popular demand, the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is celebrating all things epic with a local focus on the epic foodie experience throughout southwest Illinois during the month of June.
Kicking off the month-long event is Epic Pizza Week which runs from June 6 – 10. Enjoy epic pizza specials at the participating restaurants located throughout southwest Illinois. Epic Pizza Week is followed by Epic Wing Week June 13 – 17, Epic Burger Week June 20 – 24 and closes up with Epic Ice Cream Week June 27 – July 1.
“We started highlighting our epic foods last year and it was an amazing success,” said Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “We had dozens of locally owned and operated restaurants participate serving up thousands of burgers, pizzas and ice cream treats to residents and visitors alike. Now we want to take our epic foods to the next level and the participation has grown. We have more than 50 restaurants across 20 communities from Carlinville to Collinsville and all communities in between taking part this month.”
All Epic Weeks run Monday through Friday in order to encourage weekday sales for businesses.
All participating businesses are featured on the tourism bureau’s Epic Food Month web page which includes all highlighted specials.
Participating restaurants include:
Alton
Alton Sports Tap, Argosy Casino, Bluff City Grill, Brown Bag Bistro, Decaro’s, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson’s Corner, Mac’s Downtown, Old Bakery Beer Company, Pig on a Wing, and the Town Club.
Bethalto
Geno’s 140 Club and Roma’s Pizza
Brussels
AJ’s Bar and Grill
Carlinville
Reno’s Pizza and Uptown Tavern
Collinsville
Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, The Sandwich Shop, and Dairy Freeze
Edwardsville
1818 Chophouse, Annie’s Frozen Custard, Bella Milano, Chappy’s, Cleveland-Heath, Global Brew, Sneaky’s Burger Truck, Wang Gang and City Scoops
Girard
Oak Hills Country Club
Glen Carbon
Annie’s Frozen Custard and Edley’s BBQ
Godfrey
Bakers & Hale
Grafton
Aerie’s Resort, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, The Loading Dock, The Whole Scoop
Granite City
Weather Vane Ice Cream
Hamel
Route 66 Creamery and Weezy’s
Hardin
Blue Ridge Farms and Illinois Riverdock Restaurant
Hillsboro
Sweet Addictions
Jerseyville
DJ’s Pub & Grill
Litchfield
Ariston Café and Nancy’s Pizzeria
Livingston
Twistee Treat Diner
Prairietown
Prairietown Inn
Troy
City Scoops
Wood River
Burger Bar
“Locally owned and operated businesses have some terrific burgers, wings, ice cream and pizza,” Jobe noted. “Promoting Epic Food Month is just another way to steer visitors to those businesses in our six county Great Rivers & Routes region.”
For more information, go to: https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-month/
