JERSEYVILLE - Southside Auto owner Pat Raymond is a thankful man today. A quick reaction by the Jerseyville Fire Department literally saved his business from possible massive destruction, he said late Saturday afternoon inside his shop.

The Jerseyville Fire Department demonstrated on Saturday the importance of the small-town fire department to businesses and residences in their community. The dedication and training pay off in situations like the one that occurred in Jerseyville.

Southside Auto is located at 1499 State Street in Jerseyville. The business has auto sales, and auto repair and also does auto body work and towing.

Raymond said the fire was extinguished and contained in about 15 minutes.

"I am very thankful for the Jerseyville Fire Department's quick response and putting the fire out so quickly," he said. "They did a great job and I can't thank them enough for what they did."

A storage shed inside the Southside Auto complex caught fire and was destroyed and some siding on another part of the building was burned. However, the majority of the business was not harmed with the fire.

"We put stuff in the storage shed that we didn't have room for inside," he said.

Raymond said he was not certain what caused the storage shed to catch fire.

