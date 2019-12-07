EDWARDSVILLE - Dr. Daniel F. Mahony, president of Winthrop University in South Carolina, was introduced Friday as the new president of the Southern Illinois University System at a gathering at SIUE.

Mahony said "I look forward to taking over as president. My wife and I plan on moving to Carbondale for 6 months and I will teach a class there and view the campus then We will move to Edwardsville for 6 months and I'll teach a class there before I move to Springfield Illinois permanently."

Mahony has been president of Winthrop University, a college in Rock Hill, South Carolina, since July 2015. He has overseen the development of a strategic plan.

Prior to accepting the Winthrop presidency, Mahony was dean of the College of Education, Health and Human Services at Kent State University in Ohio from July 2008 to June 2015.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, a master’s in sport management from West Virginia University, and a doctoral degree in sport management from Ohio State University.

Originally from Clinton, New Jersey, Dr. Mahony has been married for more than 20 years to wife Laura, with whom he has two children, son Gavin and daughter Elena.

The SIU System is made up of SIU Carbondale, including the SIU School of Medicine based in Springfield, and SIU Edwardsville, including the SIU School of Dentistry based in Alton.

Mahony replaces Randy J. Dunn, who resigned from the position in July 2018.

