ST. LOUIS – Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri (GSEM) is pleased to announce a new memorandum of understanding agreement with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), providing educational opportunities and holistic support for GSEM active girl members. This memorandum of understanding marks the fourth agreement in the past eight months to be included as part of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri ADVANCE HER Leadership Movement.

The SIUE Girl Scouts Impact Scholarship will provide $2,500 for GSEM members who enroll at SIUE. This scholarship is stackable and renewable per year with a 2.5 GPA or higher. To qualify for the scholarship, Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri members must meet SIUE’s admission requirements.

“This academic collaboration with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is another great addition to our Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri ADVANCE HER Leadership Movement, providing educational and empowerment opportunities for our Girl Scouts”, said Dr. Natissia Small. “The power of education is critical for today’s girl, and this partnership with SIUE marks an important milestone in our dedication to providing Girl Scouts with the tools they need to grow into well-equipped leaders who contribute to the global workforce and attain lifelong success. SIUE's focus on social and economic mobility and powering the workforce of the future, seamlessly align with the Girl Scouts' mission to make the world a better place.”

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri ADVANCE HER Leadership Movement provides foundational, innovative and relevant post-secondary programming, support, and opportunities that complement the mission of Girl Scouting. This movement supports active Girl Scouts members through education, mentorship, professional skill-building, socio-emotional support, and access to resources needed to pursue and achieve post-secondary success.

“As a University we welcome the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri—members of a 112-year-old organization that supports curiosity, expression and limitless possibility,” said Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. “SIUE has a genuine commitment to these young leaders who choose to remain in our community to earn their college degree, solve pressing social problems, and improve our quality of life.”

