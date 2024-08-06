CARBONDALE - Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIUC) and the Southern Illinois University Faculty Association (SIU-FA) have reached a collective bargaining agreement that has been ratified by the SIU-FA membership, the university and the association announced today (Aug. 5). The agreement is effective July 1, 2024.

“Our most valuable resource is our employees,” said Chancellor Austin A. Lane. “We appreciate the faculty association bargaining with us in good faith to reach a common goal: compensation that is more fair, equitable and competitive.”

SIU-FA represents more than 400 tenured and tenure-track professors. This agreement marks a historic accomplishment for both the union and university, bargaining successfully to a tentative agreement prior to the expiration of the previous agreement on June 30, 2024.

“This agreement is an excellent step in addressing compressed faculty salaries and raises our lowest paid faculty to a more competitive wage,” said association President Jeff Punske.

The agreement is an investment in faculty and students, Punske said.

“We are pleased with both the dedication of the association and administration bargaining teams in forging an agreement that we believe will help us continue to recruit and retain excellent faculty as well as educate and inspire our students,” said Punske.

The agreement not only provides salary adjustments for faculty but also reforms office hour policies to encourage more comprehensive student engagement, and it provides support for program directors and coordinators who work to recruit and grow students in programs across campus.

SIU Carbondale’s latest agreement with SIU-FA is one of several steps the institution has taken to address compensation issues for all employees. This year, the university launched Compensation 2030, an extensive project to create an updated, more equitable and more competitive compensation system at SIU Carbondale.

The 135,000 member Illinois Education Association (IEA-NEA) is the state’s largest union. IEA represents PreK-12 teachers outside the city of Chicago and education support staff, higher education faculty, retired education employees and students preparing to become teachers, statewide.