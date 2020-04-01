SHILOH – BARBERMURPHY represents the largest inventory of commercial properties in Southern Illinois and today released a wide variety list of federal and state resources available to all small businesses across Southern Illinois.

BARBERMURPHY Principal Steve Zuber said many of these resources have an April 1 application deadline, so businesses are given a reminder to seek assistance by midnight.

“The following programs and resources are available to small businesses in Southern Illinois that have been hit hard by this global crisis and are in need of financial assistance,” Zuber said. “As many of the deadlines to apply for assistance are fast approaching, we encourage any business seeking help to tap into these resources as soon as possible.”

Following are links to resources from the U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Chamber, Illinois Dept. of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and more:

U.S. Small Business Administration: Small Business Guidance and Loan Resources

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Coronavirus Emergency Loans Small Business Guide and Checklist

U.S. Chamber of Commerce Coronavirus Response Toolkit

IL Dept. of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO): Has Your Business Been Impacted?

IL Dept. of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO)

IL Dept. of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Hospitality Emergency Grant Program

IL State Treasurer’s Small Business COVD-19 Relief Program

IL Dept. of Employment Security (IDES): COVID-19 and Unemployment Benefits

IL Dept. of Revenue: Income Tax Filing and Payment Extension

IL Manufacturers’ Association: Business Operations Q&A

IL COVID-19 Response Fund

Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Lookup

Facebook Grants for Small Businesses

COVID-19 Implications for Commercial Leases (CBRE)

Council of Development Finance Agencies (CDFA) Resources

Guidance for Closed Restaurants and Bars

“We want to make sure everyone knows about these programs,” said Zuber. “If small businesses in Southern Illinois need anything during this time, we’re here to help.”

For more information, contact the firm at 618-277-4400 or at www.barbermurphy.com.

