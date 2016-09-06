12,000-Square-Foot Facility Will Provide Local Access to Quality Healthcare

COLLINSVILLE - Residents of Collinsville – and from throughout Madison and St. Clair Counties – will soon have greater access to affordable, quality healthcare right in their own backyard. On Tuesday, September 13, 2016,Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) will break ground on its new Central Collinsville Health Center, located at 1215 Vandalia Ave.

The 12,000-square-foot facility will offer Family Medicine and Behavioral Health services for patients of all ages as well as Dental care. Like all SIHF health centers, Central Collinsville Health Center accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare, and offers a sliding fee scale so no patient is ever turned away, regardless of their ability to pay. Once the Center opens, SIHF expects to serve more than 3,000 patients annually.

SIHF previously operated a smaller Center at the Northgate Apartments complex in Collinsville. With the new Center, providers and staff will provide a more complete set of services in a compassionate and quality manner.

“The new Central Collinsville Health Center continues SIHF’s mission to bring healthcare directly to the patients who need it most,” said Larry McCulley, President & CEO of SIHF. “With our new location in the heart of Collinsville, residents have easy access to services, and thanks to our network of more than 30 centers, each can receive comprehensive, integrated care.”

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services – Health Resources and Services Administration – Bureau of Primary Health Care awarded a grant of $1,000,000 to assist with construction through its Affordable Care Act Community Health Center Fund. In addition, the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation granted $400,000 to add Dental care to the Center with U.S. Department of Health & Human services providing an additional $350,000 to support ongoing Dental services.

The project architect for Central Collinsville Health Center is Bates & Associates Architects and the construction manager is Brahms Construction.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of 30 health centers across 10 counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive care in Family medicine, Internal (Adult) Medicine , Pediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dental Medicine, Behavioral Health, specialty care, and community outreach services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

