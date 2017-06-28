WEST FRANKFORT, IL - On June 28, 2017, the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force (SIDTF), the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group (SIEG), the West Frankfort Police Department, and the Illinois State Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team (ISP/SWAT) executed a search warrant in West Frankfort, Illinois.

Johnnie L. Ricketts, 35, and Jeremy L. Ricketts, 30, both of West Frankfort, were arrested for methamphetamine related offenses following the execution of the search warrant.

Investigation leading to these arrests was conducted by the SIDTF. The membership of the DuQuoin Office of the SIDTF is comprised of the Illinois State Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the West Frankfort Police Department, the West City Police Department, the Zeigler Police Department, the Christopher Police Department, and the Sesser Police Department. The case will be prosecuted by Franklin County State’s Attorney Evan Owens.

The public is reminded that, under law, a defendant is presumed innocent of a charge until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, to the satisfaction of a jury

