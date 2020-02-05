Southern Illinois Drug Task Force Executed a Search Warrant in Metropolis, Illinois
On January 31, 2020 Agents from the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force, Metropolis Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Postal Service executed a search warrant in Metropolis, Illinois as part of an investigation concerning large amounts of cannabis being sent through the U.S. Mail. During the search, agents seized over 3,000 grams of cannabis. The following individual was arrested and transported to the Massac County Jail.
Howard M. Palmer, 42, Metropolis, Illinois
The public is reminded that, under law, a defendant is presumed innocent of a charge until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, to the satisfaction of a jury.
