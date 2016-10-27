VALIER - On October 26, 2016, officers with the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force arrested four individuals as a result of an ongoing investigation in Franklin County. Arrested in Valier, Illinois, were:

Joshua P. Gray, 28, charged with unlawful disposal of methamphetamine waste, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, unlawful possession of a controlled substance;

Crystal S. Flood, 29, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials;

Michelle A. Conner, 31, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine manufacturing waste, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials;

Jeremy L. Connor, 32, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine manufacturing waste, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials.

Those arrested were taken to Franklin County Jail pending an appearance in court. The case will be prosecuted by Franklin County State’s Attorney Evan Owens. The investigation is ongoing.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

