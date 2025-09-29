MOUNT VERNON, Ill. – Today, 25 Southern Illinois Democratic County Chairs met in Mt. Vernon to discuss the impacts of the Trump Administration’s harmful agenda on rural communities in Southern Illinois and beyond. Leaders highlighted the escalating crisis in healthcare access, failing infrastructure, and the crushing toll tariffs are taking on local and regional farmers, just some of the devastating consequences of Trump’s failures.

“Donald Trump’s agenda is devastating our rural communities. He’s recklessly cut healthcare access and education funding, all while our farmers are being crushed by his needless tariffs,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “It’s completely irresponsible and against the best interests of all Southern Illinoisians. They deserve people who will fight for them, and as long as I’m governor that’s what I’ll do every single day.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Southern Illinois families deserve leaders who fight for their health, their livelihoods, and their future – not politicians who turn their backs on small town and rural America,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth. “Under this administration, we’ve seen federal support for schools and infrastructure held hostage, farmers caught in the crossfire of Trump’s reckless trade wars and many rural hospitals and clinics could close. Illinois Democrats are united in pushing forward real solutions that strengthen our communities, rather than abandoning them.”

"Every day, our chairs are hearing from people in their communities how they are being hurt financially by Trump’s policies. Trump promised to lower prices on Day 1, but instead he’s imposed reckless tariffs that hurt farmers, dismantled rural healthcare, and stalled critical infrastructure," said Calen Campanella, Chair of the Southern Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association. "His policies are costing us jobs and crushing the American dream for families across Southern Illinois."

“The MAGA vision for Southern Illinois is clear: higher monthly premiums for family health insurance; hospitals, clinics and nursing homes facing closure and cutbacks in basic services; tariffs threatening markets for our farmers and jobs for our workers,” said Senator Dick Durbin. “We need to stop the chaos in Washington and get back to helping our families cut costs and give their kids a fighting chance.”

The group emphasized the urgent need to protect Illinois’ nine rural hospitals that are at risk of closing due to Trump’s Medicaid cuts. Without intervention, residents may be forced to travel hours to access critical care. At the meeting, the Southern Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association reaffirmed their commitment to advocating for policies that put people first, and electing Democrats that will fight back against the Trump Administration as they wage a war on Illinois’ working families.

More like this: