UNIVERSITY CITY 54, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 35 (Girls)

University City jumped out to a 15-17 lead after the first quarter over Belleville Althoff. They extended the lead to 28-18 after going into the locker room at halftime.

In the third quarter, U. City pushed the lead to 39-27 going into the final quarter. In the final quarter, U City outscored Althoff 15-8.

U. City was led by Akira Langerston with 17 points and Jael Green with 13 points. Althoff was led by Kamora Davis with 16 points and Gabrielle Dalke with 9 points.

JOHN BURROUGHS 58, COLLINSVILLE 37 (Boys)

Collinsville jumped out to a 15-13 lead in the second game of the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout against John Burroughs. John Burroughs came back and took a 27-26 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter, John Burroughs started to extend their lead and was leading Collinsville 46-33 going into the final quarter. In the final quarter, John Burroughs outscored Collinsville 12-4.

John Burroughs was led by Tristan Reed with 23 points and Sheek Pearson with 13 points.

Collinsville was led by Chase Reynolds with 11 points and Donovan Coates with 9 points.

PRINCIPIA 62 , O’FALLON 33 (Boys)

In the third game of the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout Principia jumped out to a slim 9-6 lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, Principa took a commanding 30-18 lead going into the locker room.

In the third quarter, it was all Principia extended their lead to 47 to 25 going into the final quarter. Principia outscored O’Fallon 15-8 in the final quarter.

Principia was led by Nour Gassim Toure with 14 points, Quentin Coleman with 12 points and Sekou Cisse with 11 points.

O’Fallon was led by Nate Smith with 16 points.

Tolton Catholic 79, CBC 66 (Boys)

In the fourth game of the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout Tolton Catholic came away with a 79-66 over CBC.

In the first quarter, Tolton jumped out to a 22-15 lead. CBC came back and was only down 34-31 going into halftime. After halftime it was all Tolton they pushed the lead to 57-48 going into the final quarter.

In the final quarter, Tolton outscored CBC 22-18.

Tolton was led by Blaek Pingeton with 32 points and Zay Wilson with 18 points.

CBC was led by Devin Houston with 27 points and Chris Brown with 10 points.

PEORIA MANUAL 53, BELLEVILLE WEST 43 (Boys) In the fifth game of the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout Peoria Manual beat Belleville West 53-43.

In the first quarter, Belleville West took a 16-12 lead going into the second quarter over Peoria Manual. In the second quarter, it was a tight quarter. Belleville West had a 26-25 lead going into the locker room at the half.

In the third quarter, Peoria Manual took a very tight 38-37 lead into the final quarter. In the fourth quarter, Peoria Manual outscored Belleville West 15-6.

Peoria Manual was led by Dietrich Richardson with 20 points and Terrence Paige with 11 points.

Belleville West was led by Nicholas Hankins Jr. with 20 points and Micah May with 10 points.

ALTON 76, ST. MARY’S 52 (Boys)

In the sixth game of the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout Alton beat St. Mary’s 76-52. In the first quarter

Alton was firing on all cylinders they jumped out to a 24-14 lead over St. Mary’s. In the second quarter, Alton extended their lead to 48-27 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Alton pushed their lead to 66-39. In the final quarter St. Mary's outscored Alton 13-10.

Alton was led by Semaj Stampley with 30 points and Kobe Taylor with 15 points.

St Mary’s was led by Zyree Collins with 15 points.

EDWARDSVILLE 77, ALTHOFF 56

In the seventh and final game of the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout.

In the first quarter, Edwardsville jumped out to a 17-11 lead over Althoff Catholic. In the second quarter, Edwardsville held onto a 34-26 lead going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Edwardsville pushed the lead to 48-37. In the final quarter, Edwardsville outscored Althoff 29-19.

Edwardsville was led by Herbert Martin with 28 points, Miccah Butler with 18 points and Bryce Pryor with 15 points.

Althoff was led by Bryden Gryzmala with 22 points and Zach Winkeler with 16 points.

