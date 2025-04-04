HARRISBURG – The Southeastern Illinois College Falcon Bowling program is proud to announce the signing of Jace Coats from Collinsville High School. Coats, a standout bowler from one of Illinois’ top high school programs, will bring his talent to SIC in the fall.

Falcon Bowling Head Coach Doug Cottom is enthusiastic about the addition of Coats to the roster.

"We are more than pleased to have Jace join the program next fall,” said Cottom. “We first started looking at him as a sophomore and got his commitment last fall. He comes from a solid high school program, so we know that he has been coached well. We look for him to step in and play a lot as a freshman. He has the game that will transition to collegiate bowling very easily. We look forward to having him on campus."

Coats’ signing marks another strong addition to the growing success of SIC Bowling, which continues to build a competitive roster of student-athletes dedicated to success on the lanes and in the classroom.

For more information about SIC Bowling, visit www.sic.edu/bowling.

