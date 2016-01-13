COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces US 67 southbound into Missouri is now open at the Clark Bridge over the Mississippi.

The Department would like to thank the traveling public for their patience during this time. We will continue to monitor our roadways to ensure your safe travel.

As always you can check for the latest road closures throughout Illinois on the Department’s website, http://www.idot.illinois.gov/home/Comm/emergency-road-closures,. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at http://apps.dot.illinois.gov/stl-traffic/ . For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.