SOUTH ROXANA - The Village of South Roxana is celebrating the overwhelming success of its new Community Center. The recent open house event welcomed a wide range of local leaders, including Mayor TJ Callahan, Madison County Administrator Chris Slusser, Madison County Board members, county employees, Village Clerk, and South Roxana Village Trustees, all of whom had the opportunity to connect with the community and exchange ideas.

Attendees expressed excitement about the many ways this facility can serve the town, from hosting family celebrations to educational workshops, senior programs, and public events. The gathering highlighted the spirit of collaboration, as residents, county officials, and village leaders talked with residents.

"It was incredible to see so many people come together, exchange ideas, and envision the possibilities for this facility," said Mayor TJ Callahan. "This center belongs to the people of South Roxana, and we are excited to see it become a place for connection and growth."

"The Village extends its gratitude to all who attended and whose presence and input helped make the event successful. Without the dedication of so many people, this community center wouldn’t have become a reality for our residents," said Village Administrator Bob Coles. "I’m grateful for the support of our elected officials who never gave up on making this happen."

"We were pleased to see strong support from our local leaders, with nearly all of our elected officials in attendance, engaging with residents and celebrating this milestone for South Roxana," said Mayor Callahan. "It’s always great to have those who are truly invested in our community’s growth take part in these important moments."

Picture 1: Lifelong resident Marilyn Andrews and Village Clerk Casey Hartley.

Picture 2: Madison County Board Chairman Chris Slusser, Mayor TJ Callahan and Village Clerk Casey Hartley.

Picture 3: Village Trustees, Greg Adams, Terrah Bevolo, Tammy Adams, Margaret Manley, Terry Chester, Mayor TJ Callahan, Village Clerk Casey Hartley, and Village Administrator Bob Coles.

