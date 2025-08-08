SOUTH ROXANA – A woman from South Roxana has been released from custody after being charged with arson in connection to a mobile home fire earlier this summer.

Jennifer M. Sneed, 41, of South Roxana, was charged on Aug. 4, 2025 with a Class X felony count of aggravated arson.

On June 16, 2025, Sneed allegedly set fire to a mobile home on Illinois Avenue in South Roxana, which she reportedly knew or reasonably should have known was occupied by one or more people at the time of the offense.

According to the state’s petition to deny Sneed’s pretrial release from custody, the home was already “fully engulfed” in flames when responding officers arrived on scene.

“Officers responded to a report of fire at a house trailer, which was fully engulfed,” the petition states. “Witnesses reported that a resident, defendant, admitted to setting the fire and had threatened to burn it down in the past.”

One witness reported that the fire “originated in a pile of clothing in defendant's bedroom,” according to the petition. Multiple people were present inside the home and attempted unsuccessfully to put out the fire, which Sneed later admitted to setting.

“Defendant was interviewed and admitted to setting fire to a wreath, then throwing the burning wreath into a pile of clothing,” the petition continues. “Fire Marshal determined the fire to be incendiary.”

The state’s petition was denied, with a Release Order granting Sneed pretrial release from custody under certain conditions, including electronic monitoring. According to the Release Order, the state failed to prove by clear and convincing evidence that no condition other than detainment could mitigate the threat posed by Sneed.

In addition to electronic monitoring, Sneed has been placed under 24/7 home confinement unless complying with another condition of her release which requires her to meet with a pretrial probation officer on a monthly basis.

The case against Sneed was presented by the South Roxana Police Department. More details about the initial fire response from local agencies are available in this story on Riverbender.com.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

