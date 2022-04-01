SOUTH ROXANA - The Village Of South Roxana has filed a suit in circuit court, asking a judge for an order to tear down an unsafe house at 901 Sinclair Avenue.

The suit claims the house is vacant and a nuisance. The owners, Steven L. Russell and others have not responded to notices to repair the structure.

The defendants “have permitted the property to remain in constant and continuous disrepair, causing it to become a menace to public safety, comfort and public welfare; the premises is imminently dangerous, unsafe and is a public nuisance and should be immediately demolished,” the suit claims.

The suit alleges that the cost of correcting the problems is greater than the value of the house. The cost of the demolition could be collected from the owners, the suit claims.

