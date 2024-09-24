SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Joselyn Luckinbill, a 15-year-old student from Roxana High School, who was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2024. Joselyn was last seen at her home in South Roxana, Illinois.

Joselyn is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with pink hair and blue eyes. She does not have a cellphone, and there is no available information on the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities have noted that Joselyn has no known medical conditions that require medication. It is also unclear whether she was traveling with anyone when she went missing.

The South Roxana Police Department urges anyone with information about Joselyn’s whereabouts to contact them at (618) 254-7460.

Alternatively, individuals can visit the department in person at 211 Sinclair Ave., South Roxana, IL., 62087.

The police department and Joselyn's family are appealing to the community to share this information widely in hopes of ensuring her safe return.

