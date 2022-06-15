SOUTH ROXANA - A South Roxana Police Officer was injured after she responded to the 400 block of Southard Avenue for a theft complaint and to serve a warrant out of the county at 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

South Roxana Police Officer Chralene "Charlie" O'Dell attempted to arrest Michelle Emmerick for an outstanding warrant out of Jersey County, in addition to serving Emmerick with a local theft of service complaint. While attempting to take Emmerick into custody a struggle ensued where Emmerick fled into her residence. Officer O’Dell suffered injuries as a result of the struggle and was treated at the scene by medical personnel, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. She has had some bruising and swelling from the situation, added the chief.

Emmerick was placed into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail for lodging. The case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office where a felony warrant for Aggravated Resisting Arrest with a bond set at $15,000.

Chief Coles was very upset at the alleged resistance of the person in this case and he is highly protective of his officers: "I do not accept fighting or injuring a police officer for doing their job. We have a court system for a reason, if you do not agree with the arrest, it does not give you the right to resist or injure an officer. The matter can be taken before the courts and let the court decide if the arrest was unjust or not."

Chief Coles concluded by saying: "In order to prevent further charges, I would suggest people comply with my officers’ lawful orders and not escalate the situation. When subjects refuse to listen and comply, it turns a simple arrest into the possible use of force situation, where the subject is not only endangering themselves by their actions but the officer as well."

