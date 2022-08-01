SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police Officer Charlie O'Dell was involved in a vehicle chase around 3:21 p.m. on Friday, July 29, after she noticed a car driving recklessly on Madison Avenue in South Roxana. She attempted to initiate a traffic stop for a suspected vehicle for multiple traffic violations.

The car refused to stop and turned onto Interstate-255 and was reported to exceed speeds of 21 mph over the speed limit.

Officer O'Dell was patient with the situation and finally, the vehicle pulled over on I-255 near the 162 exit.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the subject was taken into custody without incident for Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding and transported to the police department for booking. Chief Coles praised Officer O'Dell for her tenacity in bringing in the man on the multiple traffic violations.

The subject’s name is being withheld at this time until the case can be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for review of criminal charges.

