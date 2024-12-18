SOUTH ROXANA – A South Roxana Police Officer was injured in a single-vehicle crash on December 17, 2024, while responding to a serious three-vehicle traffic collision that included a car on fire. The incident occurred as the officer was en route to the scene with emergency lights and sirens activated.

According to police reports, the officer swerved to avoid another vehicle that unexpectedly turned in front of the patrol car, resulting in the officer leaving the roadway and landing in a ditch. Following the crash, the officer was treated for injuries at a local emergency room and has since been released.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles expressed gratitude to the first responders and medical personnel who assisted at the scene. He emphasized the critical need for drivers to pay attention to emergency vehicles, particularly during the busy holiday travel period.

“We’re thankful the officer is at home recovering,” Chief Coles said. “I want to emphasize to all drivers: when you see or hear an emergency vehicle approaching with lights and sirens activated, Illinois law requires you to slow down, pull over to the right side of the road, and stop. Not paying attention and continuing to drive or making unexpected maneuvers can put everyone at risk, including our first responders.”

The Village of South Roxana is urging residents and travelers to remain vigilant and practice safe driving habits, especially as roadways become more congested during the holiday season.

