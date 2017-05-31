SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department obtained felony warrants for the arrest of Matthew Goheen and Angela Mattingly today.

On Sunday, May 28 at around 11:30 p.m., Matthew Goheen and Angela Mattingly were stopped for a traffic violation in South Roxana, IL. The South Roxana Police Department requested Madison County Deputy Kyle Doolen and his dog perform a k-9 sniff around the vehicle and it alerted to the presence of narcotics hidden inside the engine compartment.

A search of the vehicle found suspected methamphetamine hidden in the engine compartment. Both Mattingly and Goheen were taken into custody for the narcotics violation.

A further investigation lead the officers to a motel on Thorngate Road in Granite City, where more narcotics, drug paraphernalia and surveillance cameras were seized.

A search of a storage unit located in Rosewood Heights uncovered where Goheen hid more methamphetamine, gun, and a safe where he allegedly kept the profit from his narcotics sales. The drugs, gun, and safe were seized as evidence.

Article continues after sponsor message

Goheen is currently out on sentencing from a case from South Roxana Police Department for possessing a gun with methamphetamine sales and a case out of East Alton for the same offense. A no bond warrant was issued for Goheen arrest for the sentencing cases against him.

The warrant today was issued for Weapons by a Felon, Unlawful Possession with intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. The bond on the newest charges were set at $500,000.

Mattingly was charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with a bond set at $25,000.

"I want to commend my officers for not just taking a traffic stop or the discovered narcotics at face value and by following up with a thorough investigation, which revealed Goheen allegedly sold large amounts of methamphetamine throughout Madison County," South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said.

Neither subject us in custody at this time and anyone with information on there location can make an anonymous call to the police dispatch center at (618) 254-4303.

More like this: