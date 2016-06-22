SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department has obtained felony charges against Stephanie Bull for Aggravated Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Bull, 34, had a bond set in Madison County Court of $100,000. Also, a no-bond revocation warrant was issued against Bull for violating conditions of her bond.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said Bull delivered methamphetamine to a subject at the Dad’s Club Park in South Roxana with her 7-year-old daughter present.

Bull was out on bond on warrant 2015CF00156 for Aggravated Delivery of Methamphetamine near a School and warrant 2016CF001597 for Methamphetamine Delivery.

Bull’s daughter was taken into protective custody and later released to her grandfather, Coles said. He added that Bull is currently lodged at the Madison County Jail.

