SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department obtained charges Tuesday on Nicole M. Laney for Unlawful Use of Credit Card and Obstructing Justice with a bond set at $35,000.

On Oct. 29, 2016, the South Roxana Police Department responded to a call of a stolen credit card in the 200 block of Illinois. The victim advised his roommate had stolen his credit card. A further investigation revealed Nicole Laney had stolen the roommates credit card and used the card without authorization at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in South Roxana, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said.

Article continues after sponsor message

When Laney discovered the police department was investigating her for the stolen credit card, she drove to Alton Memorial Hospital and threw the credit card away in the trash, Coles said.

Laney is currently not in custody but is expected to turn herself in to the police department when she registers as Violent Offender Against Youth in the next couple of days when her registration expires.

More like this: