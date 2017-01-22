SOUTH ROXANA - One woman has been charged with a felony count of driving while license revoked following a bizarre incident involving a man falling out of a van.

According to a release from South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles, Brandy Thompson, 36, of the 100 Block of Sinclair in South Roxana was arrested on the evening of Jan. 4, 2017 in the 400 block of Broadway Avenue in South Roxana after an officer noticed a male subject fall out of the passenger door of a white Dodge Caravan allegedly being driven by Thompson. According to the release, the male subject did not sustain any serious injuries from falling out of the van, but was nearly struck by other motorists.

"The officer stopped the vehicle for a welfare check and discovered the driver, Brandy Thompson, had a revoked drivers license," Coles said in the release. "Brandy [Thompson] was taken into custody for the felony offense without incident."

In a subsequent email to Riverbender.com, Coles said Thompson faced elevated charges due to the amount of offenses on her driving record. He also said the male subject fell out of the van because he thought it would be easier to push it while it was still moving.

Bail for Thompson was set at $15,000.

