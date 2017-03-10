SOUTH ROXANA - A woman has been charged with three felonies following a Feb. 4, 2017, break-in in South Roxana, according to a release from the South Roxana Police Department.



Elizabeth A. Delotelle, 29, of the 3700 block of Shipman Cutoff Road in Bunker Hill, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony.

According to charges sent by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Delotelle is being accused of unlawfully possessing less than 15 grams of a substance containing morphine as well as less than 15 grams of a substance containing alprazolam, and breaking into the home of Roxanne McDonald, located on Park Street in South Roxana. Bail was set for $80,000.

Evidence collected at McDonald's home led police to Delotelle, who resides in Bunker Hill. According to the release, Delotelle was later found at the home of a friend in South Roxana. A search of that residence revealed even more narcotics and drug paraphernalia not associated with the burglary, according to South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles. Coles also said Delotelle was "hiding in the residence." She was taken into custody due to an active warrant in Granite City for criminal damage to property. The residents of that property were issued citations for the narcotics and paraphernalia.

Article continues after sponsor message

Some evidence connecting Delotelle to the burglary of McDonald's home was also found by police at that residence, a release said. She was then transported to Granite City for her warrant, and the seized evidence was sent to the crime lab for analysis.

Delotelle is not in custody at this time.

"I would like the citizens to understand this epidemic is everywhere involving heroin and prescription narcotic abuse," Coles said in the release. "I have citizens coming into my office and to board meetings tired of the drugs and overdoses in their neighborhoods. I explain the police department is doing everything we can to ensure this is a safe community for everyone.

"The unfortunate reality is with the county jail being over-populated and the proposal to expand the jail was turned down by the voters. This is the unfortunate consequences of those elections results. The sheriff's department and the state's attorney's office are doing everything they can to help the police departments, but their hands are tied with the population limits at the county jail."

More like this: