



SOUTH ROXANA – A South Roxana man faces multiple felonies after a string of burglaries along the same street in South Roxana.

Randal L. Mamino, 58, of South Roxana, was charged on Aug. 8, 2025 with three counts of burglary, each classified as Class 2 felonies.

Mamino is accused of entering multiple buildings in South Roxana without legal authority and with the intent to commit theft on three different occasions.

On March 16, 2025, Mamino allegedly entered a building in the 400 block of Southard Place in South Roxana, which he reportedly burglarized again on April 8, 2025. Then on Aug. 1, 2025, Mamino reportedly burglarized a different building in the 100 block of Southard Place.

The case against Mamino was presented by the South Roxana Police Department, and he was granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

