SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Police charged a man with aggravated arson after a structure fire endangered residents inside a home on Friday, Oct. 23, 2025.

Timothy Guberman, 39, faces a Class X felony charge under Illinois law (720 ILCS 5/20-1.1(a)(1)) after investigators determined the fire in the 400 block of Stephenson Avenue posed a danger to individuals inside the residence. Guberman sustained injuries during the incident and is currently hospitalized in a Missouri-area hospital.

Chief Bob Coles of the South Roxana Police Department praised the coordinated response from officers, firefighters, and mutual-aid partners. “Our officers, firefighters, and mutual-aid partners acted with remarkable speed and bravery to save lives and preserve evidence,” Coles said. He also acknowledged the assistance of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, responding fire departments, and the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Coles further commended his department’s investigative efforts and said, “Our department worked tirelessly through the night to bring this case to a swift resolution. Their dedication, attention to detail, and commitment to the community are what made it possible to secure charges so quickly. I’m proud of the professionalism our officers demonstrated throughout this investigation.”

The charge against Guberman is an allegation. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

