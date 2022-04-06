SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department announced formal charges have been issued from the incident on April 4 where a subject fled from the South Roxana Police.

The case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office for review. East Alton resident, John Nappier, a 44-year-old white male has been officially charged with the following offenses:

CT 1-11: AGGRAVATED DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE [5TH SUBJ; CT ill FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING PERSONAL INJURY OR DEATH; CT IV-V: AGGRAVATED BATTERY; CT VI: CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO GOVERNMENT SUPPORTED PROPERTY; CT VI: RESISTING A PEACE OFFICER CAUSING INJURY & CT VIII: AGGRAVATED FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER.

Nappier has been charged with 2 (class 1 felonies), 2 (class2 felonies), 2 (class 3 felonies), and 2 (class 4 felonies).

"I appreciate Major Jeff Connor with the Madison County Sheriff's Department and his deputies for their assistance in helping apprehend a subject, in my opinion, posed a substantial threat to our roadways," South Roxana Chief Of Police Bob Coles said. "As you can tell by the charging document, we are fortunate to live in Madison County with such a strong and supportive State’s Attorney’s Office, which helps protect our police officers and keep our communities safe.

"This is not the case in nearby areas like St Louis City and how the police officers are treated, where criminal actions have no consequences. This mentality brings the criminal element to our communities as they try to take advantage of our citizens. Without a strong supportive prosecutor’s office, it not only jeopardized the communities across the river but increases the crime rate in our towns."

