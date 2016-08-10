SOUTH ROXANA – A new Neighborhood Watch Program should help keep South Roxana homes safe.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles announced the new program this morning.

“I believe this medium will allow for citizens and police officers to get to know one another and discuss issues that affect the community,” Coles said. “A lot of problems between citizens and police is misinformation spread by not knowing what happens in town.

“As the Chief of Police, I get calls from citizens concerned over vehicle burglaries in the neighborhood. The simple act of locking your car could prevent 9 out of the 10 cars from being burglarized.”

Chief Coles wants to try to eliminate problems between citizens and police with misinformation spread by not knowing exactly what happens in town with the new watch.

“I get complaints from time to time of officers not patrolling the streets. In reality, it takes 5 seconds to drive past someone's house. Whereas the citizen believes the police are never around but honestly, officers have driven by their house numerous times while patrolling.

“When people are asleep, enjoying the holidays, or off to work, there is an officer in town helping the community each and every hour of the day. The Neighborhood Watch Program will consist of active citizen involvement where residents, in cooperation with the South Roxana Police Department, directly participate in the observation of village nuisances and assist with the prevention of crime.”

Coles said the Neighborhood Watch would work to keep the community well informed about their neighborhood and any suspicious, criminal or dangerous activity that may be occurring. Citizens can provide the police with valuable information, which will help the police investigate suspicious activities, apprehend criminals and prevent crime.

“This program will be run by Sgt. David Davis who also serves as the police department’s nuisance officer,” Coles said. “Sgt. Davis will report directly to the Chief with any major concerns facing the Neighborhood Watch group and help make your community a better and safer place to live. The Neighborhood Watch groups provide ‘eyes and ears’ to the police Department.”

The group will meet once a month at the Roxana Village Hall for an hour.

If you or anyone you know might be interested in participating in this program, please contact Sgt. David Davis at (618) 254-7460, ext. 110 or at his email address ddavis@southroxana.org.

