SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Mayor Kenny Beasley died at Alton Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Oct. 16, after ongoing medical problems.

"It is with deep regret and sorrow the village announces the passing of Mayor Kenneth Beasley," said Bob Coles, City Administrator/Chief of Police. "The Village of South Roxana would like to express our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to his family.

"Mayor Beasley served South Roxana as the mayor for the past 16 years. He held positions within the village as a building inspector, auxiliary police officer, and board member of the South Roxana Fire Protection District. Mayor Beasley was a spokesman for the people, advocate for mental health, and had a true passion to making this village a better place to live."

Coles said the mayor had the best interests of South Roxana deep within his heart.

"I have worked alongside Mayor Beasley for the past 16 years," he said. "Mayor Beasley could be seen donating his time doing manual labor projects by fixing potholes in our streets, to pouring concrete throughout various village products."

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

