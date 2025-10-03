SOUTH ROXANA – A local man faces five Class X felonies after authorities linked his South Roxana address to a Discord account sharing videos of child pornography.

James M. Toombs, 22, of South Roxana, was charged on Oct. 3, 2025 with five Class X felony counts of child pornography.

From May 30 to June 3, 2025, Toombs allegedly disseminated multiple video files via the messaging application Discord, each depicting children under the age of 18 engaged in various sex acts with adults.

According to the state’s petition to deny Toombs’s pretrial release from custody, the investigation stemmed from a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to the Edwardsville Police Department.

After receiving the tip that someone had been sharing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on Discord on July 2, 2025, the Edwardsville PD submitted search warrants revealing the IP address associated with disseminating the material was linked to a South Roxana address; the case was then transferred to the South Roxana Police Department for further investigation.

Authorities determined Toombs was living at the South Roxana residence with his elderly grandparents, neither of whom had Discord accounts. Detectives seized his cell phone and desktop computer, and upon searching his phone, discovered the Discord application on which he used a “similar user name” to that associated with sharing the material.

“The defendant was involved in chats discussing CSAM and was in possession of CSAM,” the petition states. “The defendant had multiple CSAM files in his uploads folder on Discord.”

The South Roxana Police Department presented the case against Toombs, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

Chief of Police Bob Coles attributed the arrest to effective collaboration among law enforcement agencies.

“This type of crime does not stop at our borders. It requires strong partnerships, and we are grateful for the assistance of Detective Hoyland of the Edwardsville Police Department,” Coles said.

The South Roxana Police Department also acknowledged the support of the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. “State’s Attorney Tom Haine and his team have consistently demonstrated their commitment to protecting children in Madison County. Their support ensures that offenders who exploit children are held accountable,” Coles added.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

